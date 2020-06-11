WINDSOR, ONT. -- A driving Black Lives Matter protest is taking place in Windsor Thursday evening.

The event will begin at Devonshire Mall at 6 p.m., with participants encouraged to stay in their vehicles.

In a Facebook post, organizers say the event is meant for those who want to show support to the Black Lives Matter movement, but were unable to attended previous protests because of health concerns and compromised immune systems.

The driving protest will begin at the former Sears parking lot before heading east across Windsor, circling back throughout most of the city, and returning at Devonshire Mall.