Drivers in semi-autonomous vehicles more likely to tune out behind the wheel, according to report

A new report by the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Human Kinetics suggests drivers in semi-autonomous vehicles are more prone to tune out to a dangerous degree instead of focusing on the road while behind the wheel.

It says like pilots who engage autopilot, drivers of semi-autonomous vehicles go from being “operators” to “supervisors,” while calling on regulators to improve driver training and have manufacturers better record crashes involving semi-autonomous vehicles.

“We weren’t surprised,” said Kinesiology professor Francesco Biondi. “When people are at the wheel and these systems are operational, they have a false sense of security.”

Biondi studied 30 volunteers for several months as they drove a 2022 Tesla Model 3 on Highway 401 between Windsor and Chatham in both the manual and the L2 semi-autonomous modes.

Biondi said despite it being many of the volunteers’ first time behind the wheel of a Tesla, the drivers were tuning out while in semi-autonomous mode, glancing for dangerous periods of time at the vehicle’s touchscreen, with some even dozing off while operating the vehicle.

“We've been told for many years, ‘these systems are safer, they're just around the corner,’ but the information we have right now is not saying that,” Biondi explained.

He said drivers were far more alert in the fully manual mode.

“More often than not, they were looking in all different places and looking at the road less than they did when we're driving manually,” Biondi said.

According to the university, Biondi’s study was funded by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and is a first of its kind in Canada.

While there have been previous studies using driving simulators, to Biondi’s knowledge, his study is the first time anyone in Canada has conducted research involving drivers of a semi-autonomous vehicle in real-life road conditions.

Drivers were outfitted with special headgear that tracked their eye movements, pupil dilation, and blink rates. They wore heart monitors and a device that sensed their hand-eye reaction time. A trio of cameras recorded the drivers’ head movements, as well as what was happening on the road in front and behind the vehicle.

“What we are hoping is that this data, the data from our study, alongside other studies, is going to make an even stronger case for regulators in Canada and abroad that drivers ought to be trained differently,” Biondi told CTV News.

He said the study showed the technology is less reliable in construction zones where lane markings are less discernible, adding drivers need to be more vigilant in those circumstances.

“I got my driver's license 20 years ago, and I don't believe the driver training has changed that much although we've seen a steep increase in driver technology, in vehicle technology.”

Biondi said more study is needed involving drivers on long trips, and in adverse weather conditions, especially if semi-autonomous technology becomes more widely adopted by automakers and consumers.

“They have to be trained better and they have to know how to use these systems more safely and more effectively,” he said.

“Something has to be done to make sure that our roads are safe.”

https://windsor.ctvnews.ca/university-of-windsor-data-reveals-how-drivers-use-automated-driving-systems-1.6238190