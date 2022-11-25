Drivers busted going over double the speed limit on Windsor streets

Windsor police say two drivers are paying the price for going over double the speed limit on city streets.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over the drivers in separate incidents, according to a post on social media on Friday.

One driver was clocked travelling 115 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/hr zone. The other driver was caught going 122 km/hr in a posted 60km/hr zone.

Both drivers had their licence suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.