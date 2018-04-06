

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say their latest seat belt campaign shows drivers and passengers still aren't getting the message that they need to buckle up.

OPP officers say they laid more than 1,500 charges over the Easter long weekend -- despite warning road users ahead of time that the campaign was coming.

Police say that's a five-year high in the Easter weekend campaign.

They say those who chose not to buckle up are risking their lives -- with 10 seat belt-related deaths on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.