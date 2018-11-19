

Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 39-year-old man who was allegedly weaving “all over the road” in a commercial vehicle.

OPP responded the traffic complaint around 2 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road.

Police say the commercial motor vehicle was located and while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Upon further investigation, Sarbpreet Gill, 39, of Brampton, has been charged with driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 11 to answer to the charges.