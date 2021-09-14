Advertisement
Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in LaSalle
Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021 2:35PM EDT
The collision took place on County Road 8 and Disputed Road on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An SUV ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle crash in LaSalle.
The collision occurred on County Road 8 and Disputed Road before 7 a.m.
Authorities tell CTV Windsor one of the drivers was treated and released from hospital, while the other driver was given a check over by paramedics at the scene.
No charges yet, as police say their investigation continues.