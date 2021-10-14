Driver taken to hospital after crash in Lakeshore

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP say a driver was taken to hospital after hitting a hydro pole in Lakeshore.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Broadway Street near Dupuis Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Police determined that a vehicle was travelling westbound on Broadway Street when it lost control and struck a hydro pole, knocking out power to residents in the area.

As a result of the collision, the driver was taken to a Windsor area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information surrounding this incident is being asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.