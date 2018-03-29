

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a driver suffered minor injuries after being cut off by a pickup truck merging onto Highway 401.

The vehicle then lost control and struck side of a tractor trailer, say police.

Officers were called to the crash on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the 401 near Queens Line.

Investigation revealed the pickup truck was merging onto the 401 from the Tilbury OnRoute.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.