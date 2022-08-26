Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into building on University Ave
Windsor police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building on University Avenue.
Officers closed University Avenue West from McEwan and McKay Avenue due to the crash in the 1500 block around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. It reopened around 10:30 p.m.
A red vehicle could be seen on the sidewalk in front of a building that appears to have collapsed. There was a pile of debris under the vehicle.
WPS traffic reconstruction was on the scene. Police say there are no charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
