Driver stopped going nearly double the speed limit
A Windsor driver will be walking for a while after being stopped for speeding.
Police said the clocked the driver going 116 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
The driver was issued a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for two weeks.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 | Ford to make announcement amid calls for Steve Clark resignation
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
CAF efforts in N.W.T. extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment'
The Canadian Armed Forces efforts to help fight wildfires in the Northwest Territories has been extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment,' according to a military spokesperson.
Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise
Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval. Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
A U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
EXCLUSIVE | New video shows moments surrounding fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kitchener man
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
Antiques market near Waterloo, Ont. pulls Nazi uniform after controversy
An antiques market just outside Waterloo, Ont. has removed a Nazi uniform from its store after a Jewish human rights organization condemned the sale of the item.
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge yard
A Cambridge pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Closed loop, small scale flour mill takes off in Bruce County
When Angela Devitt started a small scale flour mill a couple of years ago, she thought she’d created a nice part-time job for herself.
VIDEO | Crash sends two people to hospital
According to police, the driver of a minivan had to be extricated and the driver of the other vehicle also needed assistance getting out.
London, Ont. Rona location to close this fall
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that the Blythwood Road location will permanently shut its doors on November 16.
Collision in Caledon claims lives of 2 drivers: OPP
Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Caledon that claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.
Midland mayor and town officials confront rising concerns over 'drug houses'
Midland's mayor hosted a town hall on Wednesday with bylaw officials, the fire department, the OPP, and residents after several complaints about 'drug houses' in the community.
Don’t let mosquitoes kill your long weekend buzz, health unit cautions
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents the risk posed by mosquitos remains, even if it feels like summer is slipping away.
Heavy police presence in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the area of Limberlost Lane in Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island on Thursday morning.
Northern Ont. man again charged with indecent exposure
A 31-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged following an incident Monday in a parking lot on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.
NEW THIS MORNING | Man accused in Orleans explosion expected to plead guilty today
The man accused of causing an explosion in Orléans that destroyed several homes under construction on a February morning is due in court today, where he is expected to plead guilty.
Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct
A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement, the day after a scathing report from the integrity commissioner found his housing minister broke ethics rules in the process of developing Ontario's greenbelt.
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
3 out of 4 overdose deaths in Montreal occur inside the home
Forget the cliché of the young drifter in an alley who dies of an overdose with a syringe in his arm: the current hecatomb of drug overdoses affects all age groups and all facets of society.
HEC Montreal has a new professor: Dominique Anglade
Former Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade will become an associate professor at HEC Montréal, the business school announced on Thursday.
Nova Scotia students face housing crunch
“We know that there are students living in cars. We know there are mature students with kids that have nowhere to live, as well as students who are looking towards shelters or things like that in order to be able to study and have a place to live,” says Students Nova Scotia.
'Brings back memories of the past': Nova Scotian communities react to more rain and floods
It was anything but a beach day across much of the Maritimes on Wednesday, and many Nova Scotians are sick of the wet weather.
N.S. RCMP release photos of suspects accused of stealing lobster, assaulting person with crate
The RCMP is searching for multiple suspects accused of assaulting a person on a wharf in Nova Scotia’s Digby County earlier this month.
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
Civil servants could be next labour battle for the Manitoba government
The union that represents 11,000 Manitoba civil servants is planning a strike vote after negotiations appear to have stalled on the issue of wages.
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
Ottawa investigating logging company over bridge in Alberta's Kananaskis Country
Federal officials are investigating an Alberta logging company for building a bridge without a permit over a river considered crucial habitat for threatened species.
Police turn to public for help after senior goes missing in Calgary's northwest
Shannon Boyler, 69, was last seen leaving the Vector Eye Centre in the North Hill shopping centre around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
'Not alright': children's advocate says new report reveals worsening living standards for Canadian kids
Quality of life for Canadian kids is getting worse by some counts, according to the sixth annual 'Raising Canada' report.
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
81 charges laid in real estate Ponzi scheme in Alberta, B.C.: police
Two people are facing more than 80 charges in connection with an alleged $7.8-million Ponzi scheme with victims in Edmonton, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.
Coroner, policy experts push for expanded safe supply as drug toxicity deaths continue to climb
With British Columbia on pace to break the annual record for drug toxicity deaths again – drug policy experts and the province’s chief coroner continue to press for an expansion of safer supply alternatives.
'We have their attention': Joffre Lakes Park to reopen temporarily, B.C. First Nation's chief says
Joffre Lakes Park – where public access was shut down by two B.C. First Nations last week – will reopen over the Labour Day weekend.
Riders walk off Playland's Wooden Roller Coaster after mechanical issue
Riders were in for a surprise Wednesday when while chugging up the first hill, the Wooden Roller Coaster at Playland stopped.