Driver seriously hurt as hydrovac truck tips over in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say a driver sustained serious injuries after a crash in Howard Township.

Emergency crews responded to the serious collision on Victoria Road, south of Stage Road at 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say a hydro-vac truck travelled south on Victoria Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver attempted to gain control, but the truck tipped over onto the driver’s side.

Two people were in the vehicle at the time.

Police say the driver sustained a serious injury to the head and was airlifted to a London hospital from the scene. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Chatham-Kent police traffic unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joshua Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.