Driver of stolen car hits fence trying to evade police in Chatham: OPP

OPP say a driver who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into a fence in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Source: OPP) OPP say a driver who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into a fence in Chatham, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver