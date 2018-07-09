

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a driver who was clocked going more than 150 km/h on Queens Line near Highway 401 has also been charged with impaired driving.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, a Chatham-Kent OPP officer who was conducting radar enforcement in the area registered a speed in excessive of 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

While speaking with the driver, police say the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Police say further investigation found that the driver was also impaired by alcohol.

A 29-year-old man from Tilbury has been charged with driving while ability impaired and race a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in a Chatham court on July 27.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.