Driver killed in St. Clair Township crash
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 9:40AM EST
A 27-year-old man is dead after he crashed the vehicle he was driving early Wednesday morning in St. Clair Township.
Lambton OPP say the collision occurred around 2 a.m. on the St. Clair Parkway south of Courtright Line.
Police say the vehicle lost control around the curve and stuck a hydro pole.
Christopher Michael Douglas was pronounced dead on scene.
The roadway is now open for both north and south bound traffic and a post mortem is expected.
The OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.