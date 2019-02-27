

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old man is dead after he crashed the vehicle he was driving early Wednesday morning in St. Clair Township.

Lambton OPP say the collision occurred around 2 a.m. on the St. Clair Parkway south of Courtright Line.

Police say the vehicle lost control around the curve and stuck a hydro pole.

Christopher Michael Douglas was pronounced dead on scene.

The roadway is now open for both north and south bound traffic and a post mortem is expected.

The OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.