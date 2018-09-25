

A Windsor man faces charges of impaired driving after he was involved in a collision on Howard Avenue.

It was about 4:20 a.m. on Monday when patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Avenue and Ellis Street East for a motor vehicle collision.

A black Volkswagen had sustained severe front-end damage after colliding into the rear of a commercial transport truck, according to police.

The driver was found inside the vehicle, suffering from what police consider to be life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where his condition has been updated to serious, but not life-threatening.

The accident reconstruction unit investigated the scene. Officers who attended also believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

A 31-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Police have not released his name.