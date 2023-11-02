Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving

A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.

The incident happened in November of 2019.

Evan Beedowia drove through a stop sign west of London, crashing into a passenger vehicle, which hit a third vehicle.

Three people were taken to hospital, and a four-year-old girl was killed.

Beedowia was convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

Sentencing is scheduled for February.