WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver involved in crash killing 4-year-old girl found guilty of dangerous driving

    Mariia Bundur is seen in this family photo. (Source: Van Heck Funeral Home Ltd.) Mariia Bundur is seen in this family photo. (Source: Van Heck Funeral Home Ltd.)

    A truck driver from Tecumseh has been found guilty for a fatal crash near London four years ago.

    The incident happened in November of 2019.

    Evan Beedowia drove through a stop sign west of London, crashing into a passenger vehicle, which hit a third vehicle.

    Three people were taken to hospital, and a four-year-old girl was killed.

    Beedowia was convicted of dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

    Sentencing is scheduled for February.

