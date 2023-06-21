Driver involved in bus collision allegedly failed to stop at red light: WPS

A driver has been charged for failing to stop at a red light following a collision involving a school bus that sent seven children to hospital.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a crash at the intersection at Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Through investigation, Windsor police learned the driver of the vehicle drove through a red light and collided with the side of the school bus.

Seven children who were on the bus were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police say.

The 61-year-old driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario for failing to stop at a red light.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com