Essex OPP have identified the deceased driver of a two vehicle collision in Lakeshore as 19 year old Jesse Thurlby of Lakeshore.

Police say the two vehicles collided around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday March 15 after a westbound vehicle lost control and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police say Thurlby was the driver of the westbound vehilce. He was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

The other driver was not injured in the collision.

Essex County Road 42 was closed for approximately 6 hours as the Technical Collision Investigators from the OPP completed the investigation.

Police say no charges will be laid.