Windsor police say an officer received non-life threatening injuries after getting struck by a vehicle while attempting to make an arrest.

Officers responded to an auto shop in the 1200 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of a break and enter in progress around 4:45 a.m.Thursday.

Responding officers arrived and sa two men, who began to run through the parking lot and proceed to jump a fence into an alley.

Officers initiated a foot pursuit.

Police say the first suspect entered a black 4-door Cadillac that had been reported stolen to Windsor police on April 8.

The Cadillac had been reported stolen during the afternoon hours from the 1100 block of Division Road.

Officers approached the Cadillac and told the driver he was under arrest.

Police say the driver threw the vehicle into reverse and fled the scene.

One patrol officer was struck by the fleeing vehicle and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigation revealed that both suspects had broken into the auto shop at about midnight. They then returned at approximately 4 a.m. and began to steal more property from the business and vehicles in the lot.

Police say the suspects removed a white van from the business garage and parked it in the alley.

Property had been loaded into the van, but it was safely recovered after officers chased the suspects.

Members from the Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Shortly after 10 a.m. investigators recovered the involved Cadillac. It had been located in a parking lot of a church in the 1900 block of St. Marys Gate.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing baggy pants, sweat jacket, balaclava concealing his face, white baseball hat with a black purse.

The second suspect is described as wearing dark baggy pants, sweat jacket, dark balaclava concealing his face and a dark baseball hat.

The case is being investigated by the Major Crimes Branch.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious behaviour at the involved auto shop, may have witnessed the stolen auto being abandoned, or have any information about the incident.

This break and enter turned extremely dangerous when the suspect made the decision to flee police and struck an officer with the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.