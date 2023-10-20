Windsor

    • Driver gets stuck in the mud after passing road closed sign

    Van stuck in mud at Banwell and County Road 42 in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP) Van stuck in mud at Banwell and County Road 42 in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Essex County OPP are warning drivers of the consequences of disobeying road closure signs after a van got stuck in the mud in Tecumseh.

    Police say safety is paramount on the roads and be sure to stay aware of your surroundings.

    Officers say it's crucial to adhere to road closure signs, like the one on County Road 42 at Banwell Road.

    OPP posted a photo after the van driver found themselves stuck in the mud.

    “The Road Closed signs are there for your safety and the safety of construction workers. Please drive responsibly,” say police.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News