Driver gets stopped going almost double speed limit in Leamington

A member of the Leamington OPP Detachment on motorcycle patrol stopped a vehicle going almost double the speed limit.

Police say the 35-year-old driver was going 117 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone on Mersea Road 7.

Police posted about the incident on social media, saying that residents on Mersea Road 7 were outside giving a thumbs up for the traffic enforcement on their road.

The driver got a 30-day driver’s license suspension, 14-day vehicle impoundment and a date in court.