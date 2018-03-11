

OPP are investigating after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Highway 77 and Mersea Road 10 in Leamington.

OPP responded at 5 a.m. Sunday and say one person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene.

The road was closed for a short time, but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

- AM800