Driver facing impaired charges after three-vehicle crash in Tecumseh

A 30-year-old Windsor driver is facing impaired charges after a three-vehicle collision in Tecumseh.

On Tuesday at 10:52 p.m., the Essex OPP Detachment received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Howard Avenue at Highway 3.

One driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. A second driver was arrested on scene.

As a result of the investigation, the 30-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 18, 2024.