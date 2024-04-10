WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver facing impaired charges after three-vehicle crash in Tecumseh

    A 30-year-old Windsor driver is facing impaired charges after a three-vehicle collision in Tecumseh.

    On Tuesday at 10:52 p.m., the Essex OPP Detachment received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Howard Avenue at Highway 3.

    One driver sustained minor injuries in the collision. A second driver was arrested on scene.

    As a result of the investigation, the 30-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

    • Operation While Impaired
    • Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 18, 2024.

