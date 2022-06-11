Driver facing impaired charges after single-vehicle crash in Chatham

A 20-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after allegedly crashing into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision in Chatham around 5:45 a.m.

The vehicle left the roadway and damaged the utility pole, police say.

The man driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Following a breath analysis, police found the driver had a blood-alcohol level exceeding the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood.

The accused was released from custody with a future court date.