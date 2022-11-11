Driver facing impaired and additional charges after Wallaceburg crash

A 22-year-old driver is facing charges after allegedly giving officers a false name after a crash while under the influence of alcohol.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a collision around 7 a.m. Thursday on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.

Police say through investigation, officers believed the man was driving under the influence of alcohol. He also provided police with a fake name.

The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

Police say the Wallaceburg man has been charged with obstructing a police officer, operation while impaired, driving while under suspension, driving while prohibited, and refusing to comply with demand.

He was held until sober then released with a future court date.