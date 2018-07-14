

Chatham-Kent, CTV Windsor





A driver faces being without transportation for a while after being pulled over on the 401 near Chatham Friday night.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police say around 10:00 p.m. an officer was conducting RADAR enforcement on the 401 near Dillon Road when they spotted an eastbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. Police say the RADAR registered a speed in excessive of 160 km/hr.

A 28-year-old male driver from Waterloo has been charged with ‘race a motor vehicle - excessive speed’, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

He will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in August to answer to the charge.

The driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per the statute.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr. or more over the speed limit can include a 7-day licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment

Conviction could bring a $2000 to $10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, up to 6 months jail, and up to 2 years licence suspension for a first conviction.

A second conviction could see a driver's licence suspension of up to 10 years.