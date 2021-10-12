Driver faces impaired charge following Tecumseh crash

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor driver is facing an impaired charge following a single-vehicle collision in Tecumseh.

Police say just before midnight on Friday, members of the OPP Tecumseh detachment responded to the area of County Road 11 near County Road 8 for a report of a crash.

As a result, a 34-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges next month.

Police are reminding residents if they suspect a driver may be impaired by drugs or alcohol to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.