Driver faces impaired charge after crashing into Windsor business

Windsor police have charged a 44-year-old man with impaired driving after crashing into an Ottawa Street business.

Police say a grey 2015 Ford Focus struck a building in the area of Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue on Sunday, causing significant damage to a business.

The intersection was closed for a period of time while police investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported.

”No one is hurt and that really is the only thing I care about,” reads a social media post by the owner of The Art Lab.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.