WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver extricated from vehicle following crash in Lakeshore

    A driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after colliding into a tree in Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X) A driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after colliding into a tree in Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver had to be extricated from their vehicle by firefighters Wednesday morning after colliding with a tree.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision in Lakeshore on County Road 22 near Patillo Road.

    The road was closed for a period of time, but reopened around 12:30 p.m.

    OPP say the lone occupant was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

