Windsor

    • Driver dies after crash on Bloomfield Road

    A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say one person has died after a crash earlier this month.

    The two-vehicle collision took place on Bloomfield Road in the area of Fourteenth Line and Fifteenth Line at 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 4.

    Emergency services responded to the scene. Upon investigation, police say that both vehicles travelled northbound on Bloomfield Road when vehicle one rear-ended vehicle two. The impact caused vehicle two to leave the roadway and enter the ditch.

    Both occupants of the vehicles were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

    “It is with deep sadness that we report the driver of vehicle two tragically passed away,” states an update from police on Tuesday. “The Chatham-Kent Police Service extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.”

    The name of this individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

    Police continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Const. Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092 or via email at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly

    A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News