WINDSOR -- A Leamington resident is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly speeding past an officer going 100 kilometres over the speed limit.

An Essex County OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Deer Run Road in Leamington on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. , when a white sedan approached the officer's location going eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officer recorded the vehicle going 100 km over the 60 km/hr speed limit and continued to climb as it approached him.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but quickly disengaged due to the vehicle's excessive speed and potential danger to the public.

The officer saw the vehicle’s tail lights in the distance leave the roadway and went to the location to investigate.

Police found the car at the intersection of Deer Run Road and Fox Run Road. It hit a utility pole, breaking it into several pieces and leaving the powerline laying across the roadway.

A 20-year-old Leamington resident was not injured and is scheduled to appear in court charged with stunt driving, failing to stop, and driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.

The drivers' licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The intersection was closed for approximately one hour as the hydro line and pole were repaired.