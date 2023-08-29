Driver clocked speeding 60 km/h over limit

The Windsor Police Service's Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped this vehicle Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 for travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twittr) The Windsor Police Service's Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped this vehicle Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 for travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twittr)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver