Driver charged with impaired after striking two parked vehicles in LaSalle

A man has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly losing control on the road and striking two parked vehicles, LaSalle police say.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1100 block of Morton Drive for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say investigation found the driver lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway before crashing into two parked cars in a nearby driveway.

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is now facing an impaired charge and had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.