Driver charged with impaired after crash

A Chatham driver has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

An OPP officer came across the collision around 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Park Avenue in Chatham. Police say the officer “observed signs of intoxication” from one of the involved drivers.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Chatham-Kent police officers went to the scene an assisted OPP with the collision investigation.

Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

A 20-year-old Chatham driver was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood concentration 80 plus.

As per statue, a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.