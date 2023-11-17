WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver charged with impaired after crash

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    A Chatham driver has been charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

    An OPP officer came across the collision around 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Park Avenue in Chatham. Police say the officer “observed signs of intoxication” from one of the involved drivers.

    The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the detachment for further testing.

    Chatham-Kent police officers went to the scene an assisted OPP with the collision investigation.

    Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

    A 20-year-old Chatham driver was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood concentration 80 plus.

    As per statue, a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated.

    Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News