Chatham-Kent OPP say a 43-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he tried to avoid a RIDE program.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m., members of the Chatham-Kent OPP were conducting RIDE on St Clair Road when a vehicle allegedly tried to avoid the program.

Police say they stopped the vehicle and the officers found the driver had been drinking alcohol.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

As a result, Vasco Pereira, 43, of Chatham, has been charged with drive motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 19 to answer to the charges.

