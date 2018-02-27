

Police in Essex County have again laid stunt driving charges, this time to a motorist going more than double the speed limit.

The OPP say an officer observed an eastbound vehicle on Highway 3 in Kingsville travelling in excess of 170 km/h in an 80K zone around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman from Vaughan was charged with Racing a Motor Vehicle and two other Highway Traffic Act offences.

Her vehicle was impounded and her licence was also suspended.

She will appear in a Windsor court on April 9 to answer to the charges.