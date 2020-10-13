WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one driver is facing a charge after a two-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road.

Officers say both drivers and passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash on Sunday.

Police say a Mustang travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East at Roseville Gardens collided with a white Toyota that was making a left turn to go south.

The occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for the cleanup and investigation.

As a result of the investigation, one driver is facing a charge of not turning safely.