Driver charged after two-vehicle crash on Tecumseh Road
Police were called to the crash on Tecumseh Road East at Roseville Gardens in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one driver is facing a charge after a two-vehicle collision on Tecumseh Road.
Officers say both drivers and passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash on Sunday.
Police say a Mustang travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East at Roseville Gardens collided with a white Toyota that was making a left turn to go south.
The occupants of the vehicles were transported to hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed for the cleanup and investigation.
As a result of the investigation, one driver is facing a charge of not turning safely.