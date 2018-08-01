

CTV Windsor





A 26-year-old Windsor man was injured and charged after a crash on E.C. Row Expressway.

Two other people were also hurt.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Howard Avenue.

Police say it was raining heavily and the man was not driving appropriately for the conditions. He smashed into the guard rail.

A second vehicle stopped and the driver got out to help, becoming a pedestrian.

A third vehicle came along and struck the first vehicle.

One of the three injured was the pedestrian, who was hit while attempting to push a vehicle on the road.

The nature of the injuries to those involved are listed as non-life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of EC Row were closed in the area until roughly 4:30 a.m.

The initial driver, a 26-year-old Windsor man, has been charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.