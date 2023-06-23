Driver charged after speeding double the posted limit

Windsor police charged a driver after they were clocked travelling 103 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter) Windsor police charged a driver after they were clocked travelling 103 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver