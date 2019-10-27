WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police have laid charges after a pickup spotted travelling at high speed was later found abandoned in a ditch.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police say an officer spotted a blue pickup on McNaughton Avenue travelling very fast.

The officer was unable to catch up with the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop before losing sight of it.

Later the same officer located the pickup abandoned upside down in a ditch on Caledonia Road, just north of McNaughton.

The driver was later located, but police say he initially lied to police about his involvement in the crash.

Following an investigation, a 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with: driving without a licence, careless driving, failing to remain at a crash and public mischief.

He was released from custody with a future court date.