Windsor

    • Driver charged after going 128 km/h on Wyandotte Street

    Police say a Mercedes was stopped for travelling 128 kilometres an hour in a posted 50km/h zone in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street East. (Source: Windsor police) Police say a Mercedes was stopped for travelling 128 kilometres an hour in a posted 50km/h zone in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street East. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police charged two people stunt driving on Thanksgiving Monday.

    Police say a Mercedes was stopped for travelling 128 kilometres an hour in a posted 50km/h zone in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street East.

    The individual was charged with stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

    In a separate incident, police say a Nissan was also stopped for travelling 115 km/h n a 60km/h zone in the 2100 block of Huron Church Rd. The individual was charged with stunt driving.

    Both drivers’ licenses have been suspended for 30 days and the vehicles will be impounded for 14 days.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News