Driver caught travelling more than double limit: WPS

A driver has been charged after being clocked going more than double the speed limit.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle speeding 103 km/h Tuesday morning I a posted 50 km/h zone.

As a result, the driver has been charged with stunt driving.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.