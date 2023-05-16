Driver caught speeding nearly double limit on Windsor road

Vehicle being impounded after driver caught speeding on Concession Road 9 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter) Vehicle being impounded after driver caught speeding on Concession Road 9 in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver