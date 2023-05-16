Driver caught speeding nearly double limit on Windsor road
A driver was charged with stunt driving after being clocked speeding nearly double the posted limit Tuesday.
Windsor police say the pick-up truck driver was pulled over on 9th Concession Road for driving 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
