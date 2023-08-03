Driver caught speeding 70 km/h over limit
Windsor police aren’t slowing down on nabbing speeders.
The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic enforcement Unit clocked a driver going 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone Wednesday.
Police say the driver was issued a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots
Former U..S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Lizzo says she's 'not the villain' after her former dancers claim sex harassment
Lizzo said Thursday that she's 'not the villain' that three of her former backup dancers falsely accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Is Trudeau the first prime minister to separate from their spouse while in office?
Justin Trudeau has become the second prime minister in Canada to split from his partner while in office, announcing Wednesday that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating.
Ont. legal experts pushing to close loophole that allows scammers to mortgage homes without victims’ knowledge
The intricate scams usually target seniors and have resulted in some people losing their homes.
Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
Woman seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Single-vehicle rollover crash north of London
One person has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash north of London on Thursday morning.
'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning
OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Mill Road following a crash.
Driver of motorcycle dead following crash in Barrie
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
Alleged human trafficker at Ontario camp for vulnerable children seeks bail
An Essa Township couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court Wednesday.
Barrie police officer cleared after woman suffers fractured skull: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Barrie officer of any criminal charges following a situation where a 32-year-old woman was injured in April.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon.
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill
Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street, near Friel Street, at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Details of new LRT risk assessment expected today
As the latest shutdown of Ottawa's LRT service enters its 18th day, transit officials are expected to announce more details about the work required to get trains back on the tracks.
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
BREAKING NEWS | Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally coming to Toronto
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
'Very rare' $480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
Toronto home sales and prices up from last July, down from June: TRREB
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales, listings and prices were up in July compared with last year, but activity looks to be slowing in the face of higher interest rates.
Quebec office to open in Israel, first in the Middle East
Quebec announced on Thursday that it will open an office in Tel Aviv, Israel. It's the government's first office in the Middle East and its 35th bureau opened abroad.
'A huge win' for English school boards: Court strikes down parts of Quebec's Bill 40
A group representing English-language school boards in Quebec is applauding a Superior Court judgment that struck down several sections of the province's controversial Bill 40.
Quebec bear cubs return to captivity after getting too cozy with humans
An attempt to reintroduce a pair of bear cubs to the Quebec wilderness was unsuccessful because they like humans too much, according to the provincial wildlife ministry. The orphaned bears were returned to Miller Zoo in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, in late July.
'We don’t have a past anymore': Ellershouse couple faces flood damage
A couple from Ellershouse, N.S., says they received no help during the night of the flood, despite calling 911 six times.
Body of teenager who went missing in Nova Scotia flood believed to have been found
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
N.S. RCMP searching for two Eskasoni men charged with attempted murder
Police in Eskasoni, N.S., are searching for two men charged with attempted murder following a “targeted incident” in the community early Wednesday morning.
Multiple injuries reported at World Police and Fire Games event: Shared Health
Several people were taken to hospital with injuries following a bike crash at a World Police and Fire Games event on Wednesday.
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
Feds try to reclaim $347 million insurance payout to Suncor linked to Libya unrest
The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya.
Strathmore town councillor faces charges of sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, more
An elected official in Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with sexual assault. Jason Montgomery is also charged with publication of an intimate image without consent, extortion and criminal harassment.
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
Tornado warning ends for areas southwest of Edmonton
A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.
Police issue warning about 'violent sexual offender' who they believe may commit another offence
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing an alert to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who has recently been released from jail.
CBC Vancouver staffer arrested and charged in alleged child sex assault
Vancouver police have arrested a man who now faces charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a child.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
20 fire safety violations alleged before Vancouver building destroyed by flames: court records
The owners of a Vancouver apartment building that was destroyed by flames are currently involved in court proceedings related to allegations they violated 20 separate fire safety regulations last year, according to records.