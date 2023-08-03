Driver caught speeding 70 km/h over limit

Windsor police have charged a driver after they were clocked going 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/Twitter)

