Driver caught going twice posted speed limit on Highway 3: Essex County OPP
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 12:39PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 1:43PM EDT
OPP radar recorded a driver going 176 kilometres per hour. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say proactive radar enforcement paid off helped nab a speeder on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
An officer conducting radar on Highway 3 recorded a driver going more than twice the posted speed limit. The radar showed 176 kilometres per hour.
Police say the driver was charged and the driver's license was seized. The vehicle was towed and impounded.