Driver busted going almost triple speed limit on Huron Church Road: WPS

A vehicle is being towed after officers say they stopped the driver traveling 141 kilometres per hour in a posted 50km/h zone on May 22, 2023. (Source: WPS) A vehicle is being towed after officers say they stopped the driver traveling 141 kilometres per hour in a posted 50km/h zone on May 22, 2023. (Source: WPS)

