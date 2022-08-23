Driver busted going 99km/hr on east Windsor street
A Windsor driver is without a licence for a month after police say they were caught speeding down an east Windsor street nearly double the posted limit.
A Windsor police traffic enforcement officer in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Raymo Road pulled over a vehicle for going 99 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/hr zone.
The driver received a ticket for stunt driving, the vehicle was towed, and their driver's licence is suspended for 30 days.
