Driver busted going 161km/h on EC Row Expressway: WPS

Police say the vehicle was travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Windsor police) Police say the vehicle was travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on E.C. Row Expressway. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver