Driver arrested for impaired driving after crash on Wyandotte Street: police
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 1:11PM EDT
Windsor police at a crash on Wyandotte Street West in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one person was arrested for impaired driving after a crash in the west end.
The single-vehicle crash took place at 12:40 a.m. Friday at Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue.
Police say the driver was found in the vehicle and arrested for impaired driving.
No one was injured.
The driver was handed an automatic 7 day licence suspension and vehicle impound.