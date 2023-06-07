Driver arrested after rollover crash on Campbell Ave

Windsor police have blocked off a section of Campbell Avenue after a rollover crash in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police have blocked off a section of Campbell Avenue after a rollover crash in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver