Driver arrested after rollover crash on Campbell Ave

Windsor police have arrested the driver and closed a section of Campbell Avenue after a rollover crash.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been arrested for being impaired by drugs. Two people have been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

Campbell Avenue will be closed in both directions between Grove Avenue and Adanac Avenue on the city’s west side.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.